Wet, heavy soil means planting delays in parts of Wisconsin

Planters are rolling in parts of Wisconsin, but heavy soil and recent rains are making it difficult to finish in some areas.

Former State Farmers Union President Darrin Von Ruden farms in southwestern Wisconsin in the driftless area hills near Westby. He tells Brownfield, “Right now, the only place that there’s any fieldwork being done is around the sands of the Sparta and Tomah area. Up on the ridge tops, the clay and heavier soils have just been too wet.”



Von Ruden says his farm received rain Monday night and he was hoping the sun would come out Tuesday to dry the fields. “Maybe by the end of the week, we might have a few more days of drier weather in a row so hopefully, we can get things in. You know, right now, we’re two weeks behind the the average and three weeks behind our normal.”

Von Ruden says as of Tuesday afternoon, it was cloudy and humid so nothing was drying fast, and with the heavy soils and hills, he expects farmers in his area might have to wait a while before finishing tillage or planting. He says soil temperatures are still in the 40s as well.