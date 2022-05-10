TOPICS

News

Wet, heavy soil means planting delays in parts of Wisconsin

By Filed Under: 2022 Growing Season, 2022 Planting Season, Crops, crops, News, Wisconsin

Planters are rolling in parts of Wisconsin, but heavy soil and recent rains are making it difficult to finish in some areas.

Former State Farmers Union President Darrin Von Ruden farms in southwestern Wisconsin in the driftless area hills near Westby. He tells Brownfield, “Right now, the only place that there’s any fieldwork being done is around the sands of the Sparta and Tomah area. Up on the ridge tops, the clay and heavier soils have just been too wet.”

Von Ruden says his farm received rain Monday night and he was hoping the sun would come out Tuesday to dry the fields. “Maybe by the end of the week, we might have a few more days of drier weather in a row so hopefully, we can get things in. You know, right now, we’re two weeks behind the the average and three weeks behind our normal.”

Von Ruden says as of Tuesday afternoon, it was cloudy and humid so nothing was drying fast, and with the heavy soils and hills, he expects farmers in his area might have to wait a while before finishing tillage or planting.  He says soil temperatures are still in the 40s as well.

0 comments
Tags: , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

October cattle placements up on year
Nov 17, 2023 |
Ethanol industry looking for permanent fix for year-round E15
Nov 17, 2023 |
Precision agriculture resources could see more farm bill support
Nov 17, 2023 |
2023 Rut Report
Nov 17, 2023 |
“Resilient” farmland values
Nov 17, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!