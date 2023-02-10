News

Water rights in Kansas a 2023 priority for state department of agriculture

As a Midwestern state has entered it’s third year of historic drought, its agriculture secretary says his outlook for crops is bleak.

Mike Beam of Kansas tells Brownfield growers were successful in 2021, but not last year. “As you look at 2023, it’s obviously going to be much more difficult because input prices are higher. If we don’t have considerable amount of moisture, it’s going to be difficult to raise a good crop.”

And, he says, drought has taken a severe toll on the livestock industry. “Because so much is driven on forage and forage needs rain as well.”

Beam says policy could help shape water rights for producers to help preserve the High Plains Aquifer, more commonly known as the Ogallala Aquifer. “The Division of Water Resources are in the Department of Ag, and they’re the ones who regulate and provide the water rights and make sure that water rights don’t impair others. We’re trying to really provide accurate, real-time information to the policy makers.”

Lawmakers at the Kansas Statehouse are considering several bills that are related to water quality, quantity and preservation.