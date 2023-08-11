News

USDA trims upland cotton outlook, raises rice

The USDA has cut its 2023 cotton production estimate, while increasing the outlook for rice modestly.



Upland cotton production is seen at 13.724 million bales, 2% less than 2022 due to ongoing drought, with a big drop in average yield to 773 pounds per acre more than canceling out a rise in harvested area to 8.518 million acres. In 2022, upland cotton production was 13.998 million bales with an average yield of 942 pounds per acre and harvested area of 7.132 million acres.



Rice is expected to total 203.64 million hundredweight, 201,000 above the July guess, following a higher average yield projection, now at 7,699 pounds per acre on harvested area of 2.645 million acres, with production up sharply on the year thanks to increased acreage and a better yield. A year ago, rice production was 160.368 million hundredweight with an average yield of 7,383 pounds per acre on harvested area of 2.172 million acres.



New crop cotton ending stocks were down on that decline in the production against a reduction in exports and domestic use, while new crop rice ending stocks were up on that higher production estimate.



The USDA’s next set of supply, demand, and production estimates is out September 12th.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Arkansas: Cotton: 1.19 million bales, compared to 1.548 million in 2022; Average Yield: 1,203 pounds per acre, compared to 1,179 a year ago; Harvested Area: 475,000 acres, compared to 630,000 last year



Rice: 97.471 million hundredweight, compared to 80.34 million in 2022; Average Yield: 7,550 pounds per acre, compared to 7,410 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.291 million acres, compared to 1.084 million last year



Kansas: Cotton: 250,000 bales, compared to 166,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 923 pounds per acre, compared to 577 a year ago; Harvested Area: 130,000 acres, compared to 138,000 last year



Missouri: Cotton: 750,000 bales, compared to 878,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 1,043 pounds per acre, compared to 1,240 a year ago; Harvested Area: 345,000 acres, compared to 340,000 last year



Rice: 15.2 million hundredweight, compared to 11.832 million in 2022; Average Yield: 8,000 pounds per acre, compared to 7,940 a year ago; Harvested Area: 190,000 acres, compared to 149,000 last year



Tennessee: Cotton: 650,000 bales, compared to 713,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 1,023 pounds per acre, compared to 1,053 a year ago; Harvested Area: 305,000 acres, compared to 325,000 last year