USDA sorghum production guess down on month

The USDA has lowered its 2023 sorghum production guess.



The crop is now projected at 359.575 million bushels, 21.645 million under the September report due to a decrease in the average yield estimate, now seen at 57.4 bushels per acre, as harvest moves forward. Harvested area this year is pegged at 6.26 million acres. In 2022, U.S. sorghum production was 187.785 million bushels, with an average yield of 60.9 bushels per acre on harvested area of 4.57 million acres.



The sorghum ending stocks figure was modestly lower than last month with that cut in production partially canceled out by reduced expectations for export and feed demand.



The USDA’s next set of supply, demand, and production estimates is out November 9th.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Kansas: TOP 184.8 million bushels, compared to 105.3 million in 2022; Average Yield: 56 bushels per acre, compared to 63 a month ago and 39 a year ago; Harvested Area: 3.3 million acres, compared to 2.7 million last year



Nebraska: 17.38 million bushels, compared to 6.875 million in 2022; Average Yield: 79 bushels per acre, compared to 91 a month ago and 55 a year ago; Harvested Area: 220,000 acres, compared to 125,000 last year



South Dakota: Record 23.205 million bushels, compared to 11.9 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 91 bushels per acre, compared to 85 a month ago and 68 a year ago; Harvested Area: 255,000 acres, compared to 175,000 last year