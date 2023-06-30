News

USDA sees higher hay harvest

The USDA says the hay harvest should be up in 2023.



However, the quality of that hay is a big question mark because of drought in parts of the country, and it is likely farmer harvest intentions will change to some degree.



As of June 1st, the total hay harvest is projected at 51.976 million acres, including 15.658 million acres of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures and 36.318 million acres of other types of hay, all up 5% from 2022.



Hay prices remain volatile and highly variable from location to location due to tight supplies and strong demand.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Arkansas: All: 1.163 million acres, compared to 1.093 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 3,000 acres, unchanged from a year ago; Other: 1.16 million acres, compared to 1.09 million last year



Illinois: All: 480,000 acres, compared to 495,000 in 2022; Alfalfa: 200,000 acres, compared to 240,000 a year ago; Other: 280,000 acres, compared to 255,000 last year



Indiana: All: 520,000 acres, steady with 2022; Alfalfa: 260,000 acres, unchanged from a year ago; Other: 260,000 acres, unchanged from last year



Iowa: All: 1.05 million acres, compared to 1.2 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 730,000 acres, unchanged from a year ago; Other: 320,000 acres, compared to 370,000 last year



Kansas: All: 2.68 million acres, compared to 2.61 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 680,000 acres, compared to 660,000 a year ago; Other: 2 million acres, compared to 1.95 million last year



Kentucky: All: 2.05 million acres, compared to 2.03 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 100,000 acres, compared to 110,000 a year ago; Other: 1.95 million acres, compared to 1.92 million last year



Michigan: All: 800,000 acres, compared to 790,000 in 2022; Alfalfa: 570,000 acres, compared to 560,000 a year ago; Other: 230,000 acres, steady with last year



Minnesota: All: 1.26 million acres, compared to 1.22 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 700,000 acres, compared to 640,000 a year ago; Other: 560,000 acres, compared to 580,000 last year



Missouri: All: 3.225 million acres, compared to 3.18 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 225,000 acres, compared to 130,000 a year ago; Other: 3 million acres, compared to 3.05 million last year



Nebraska: All: 2.36 million acres, compared to 2.14 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 760,000 acres, compared to 790,000 a year ago; Other: 1.6 million acres, compared to 1.35 million last year



Ohio: All: 850,000 acres, compared to 830,000 in 2022; Alfalfa: 300,000 acres, compared to 280,000 a year ago; Other: 550,000 acres, steady with last year



South Dakota: All: 2.9 million acres, compared to 2.95 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 1.7 million acres, compared to 1.65 million a year ago; Other: 1.2 million acres, compared to 1.3 million last year



Tennessee: All: 1.793 million acres, compared to 1.712 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 13,000 acres, compared to 12,000 a year ago; Other: 1.78 million acres, compared to 1.7 million last year



Wisconsin: All: 1.23 million acres, compared to 1.1 million in 2022; Alfalfa: 830,000 acres, compared to 800,000 a year ago; Other: 400,000 acres, compared to 300,000 last year