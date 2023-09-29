News

USDA sees bigger wheat crop in 2023

The USDA is projecting a larger wheat crop in 2023.



The combined crop is seen at 1.812 billion bushels, 10% above 2022 with higher planted and harvested area and average yield estimates. This year planted area was 49.575 million acres with harvested area of 37.272 million and an average yield of 48.6 bushels per acre. In 2022, planted area was 45.768 million bushels with harvested area of 35.485 million and an average yield of 46.5 bushels per acre.



That expected annual total includes 1.248 billion bushels of winter wheat, a jump of 13%, and 504.9 million bushels of spring wheat, 5% more than a year ago. By type, for winter wheat, the USDA has hard red winter at 601.017 million bushels, soft red winter at 449.017 million, and combined white winter at 197.714 million bushels. For spring wheat, hard red production is seen at 468.068 million bushels, with white spring at a combined 36.832 million bushels.



The larger winter wheat crop comes despite ongoing drought in much of the central and southern U.S. Plains, with the USDA projecting record yields for several soft red winter states in the eastern U.S.



The scheduled October 12th release of the USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates depends on the federal government remaining open.