News

USDA sees bigger hay crop in 2023

U.S. hay production is expected to be up on the year.



That follows an increase in planted area and comes despite ongoing drought in parts of the Plains and Midwest, but quality is a concern in some areas.



The USDA projects all hay production at 70.093 million tons with an average yield of 1.93 tons per acre on harvested area of 36.318 million acres, with production of alfalfa and alfalfa mixes at 52.735 million tons with an average yield of 3.37 tons per acre on harvested area of 15.658 million acres. In 2022, all hay totaled 64.843 million tons with an average yield of 1.87 tons per acre on harvested area of 34.633 million acres, including 47.958 million tons of alfalfa and alfalfa mixes with an average yield of 3.22 tons per acre and harvested area of 14.913 million acres.



Hay prices remain volatile and highly variable from location to location due to tight supplies and strong demand.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Arkansas: Other: 2.32 million tons, compared to 2.18 million in 2022; Average Yield: 2 tons per acre, unchanged from a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.16 million tons, compared to 1.09 million last year



Illinois: Alfalfa: 720,000 tons, compared to 876,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 3.6 tons per acre, compared to 3.65 a year ago; Harvested Area: 200,000 acres, compared to 240,000 last year



Other: 476,000 tons, compared to 548,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 1.7 tons per acre, compared to 2.15 a year ago; Harvested Area: 280,000 acres, compared to 255,000 last year



Indiana: Alfalfa: 702,000 tons, compared to 910,000 tons in 2022; Average Yield: 2.7 tons per acre, compared to 3.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 260,000 acres, unchanged from last year



Other: 702,000 tons, compared to 676,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 2.7 tons per acre, compared to 2.6 a year ago; Harvested Area: 260,000 acres, unchanged from last year



Iowa: Alfalfa: 2.701 million tons, average yield of 3.7 tons per acre, harvested area of 730,000 acres, all steady with 2022



Other: 640,000 tons, compared to 940,000 last year; Average Yield: 2 tons per acre, steady with a year ago; Harvested Area: 320,000 acres, compared to 470,000 last year



Kansas: Alfalfa: 2.074 million tons, compared to 2.046 million in 2022; Average Yield: 3.05 tons per acre, compared to 3.1 a year ago; Harvested Area: 680,000 acres, compared to 660,000 last year



Other: 3.4 million tons, compared to 3.315 million in 2022; Average Yield: 1.7 tons per acre, steady with a year ago; Harvested Area: 2 million acres, compared to 1.95 million last year



Kentucky: Alfalfa: 320,000 tons, compared to 396,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 3.2 tons per acre, compared to 3.6 a year ago; Harvested Area: 100,000 acres, compared to 110,000 last year



Other: 4.29 million tons, compared to 4.224 million in 2022; Average Yield: 2.2 tons per acre, unchanged from a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.95 million tons, compared to 1.92 million last year



Michigan: Alfalfa: 1.881 million tons, compared to 1.456 million in 2022; Average Yield: 3.3 tons per acre, compared to 2.6 a year ago; Harvested Area: 570,000 acres, compared to 560,000 last year



Other: 391,000 tons, compared to 437,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 1.7 tons per acre, compared to 1.9 a year ago; Harvested Area: 230,000 acres, steady with last year



Minnesota: Alfalfa: 2.24 million tons, compared to 1.984 million in 2022; Average Yield: 3.2 tons per acre, compared to 3.1 a year ago; Harvested Area: 700,000 acres, compared to 640,000 last year



Other: 784,000 tons, compared to 1.218 million tons in 2022; Average Yield: 1.4 tons per acre, compared to 2.1 a year ago; Harvested Area: 560,000 acres, compared to 580,000 last year



Missouri: Alfalfa: 731,000 tons, compared to 338,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 3.25 tons per acre, compared to 2.6 a year ago; Harvested Area: 225,000 acres, compared to 130,000 last year



Other: 3.9 million tons, compared to 5.49 million in 2022; Average Yield: 1.3 tons per acre, compared to 1.8 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.6 million tons, compared to 1.35 million last year



Nebraska: Alfalfa: 3.04 million tons, compared to 2.449 million in 2022; Average Yield: 4 tons per acre, compared to 3.1 a year ago; Harvested Area: 760,000 acres, compared to 790,000 last year



Other: 3.2 million tons, compared to 1.89 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record: 2 tons per acre, compared to 1.4 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.6 million acres, compared to 1.35 million last year



Ohio: Alfalfa: 1.05 million tons, compared to 868,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 3.5 tons per acre, compared to 3.1 a year ago; Harvested Area: 300,000 acres, compared to 280,000 last year



Other: 1.21 million tons, compared to 1.375 million in 2022; Average Yield: 2.2 tons per acre, compared to 2.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 550,000 acres, steady with last year



South Dakota: Alfalfa: 3.91 million tons, compared to 2.805 million in 2022; Average Yield: 2.3 tons per acre, compared to 1.7 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.7 million acres, compared to 1.65 million last year



Other: 1.44 million tons, compared to 1.755 million in 2022; Average Yield: 1.2 tons per acre, compared to 1.35 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.2 million acres, compared to 1.3 million last year



Tennessee: Other: 3.916 million tons, compared to 3.57 million in 2022; Average Yield: 2.2 tons per acre, compared to 2.1 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.78 million tons, compared to 1.7 million last year



Wisconsin: Alfalfa: 2.324 million tons, compared to 2.48 million in 2022; Average Yield: 2.8 tons per acre, compared to 3.1 a year ago; Harvested Area: 830,000 acres, compared to 800,000 last year



Other: 680,000 tons, compared to 510,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 1.7 tons per acre, unchanged from a year ago; Harvested Area: 400,000 acres, compared to 300,000 last year