USDA announces rural healthcare grants

The USDA is awarding nearly $130 million to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns.

Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres-Small says the grants will help strengthen rural America’s healthcare infrastructure to build for the future.

The American Rescue Plan funding will go to more than 170 rural healthcare organizations in 39 states including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, expanding access to healthcare for over five million people.

USDA is administering the funds through its Rural Development Community Facilities Program.

