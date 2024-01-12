News

USDA: 2023 U.S. corn crop record large

U.S. farmers produced a record corn crop in 2023.



The USDA says production topped 15.342 billion bushels, above pre-report estimates and 12% larger than 2022, with a record high average yield of 177.3 bushels per acre, which canceled out a slight decrease in harvested area to 86.513 million acres. In 2022, corn production was 13.651 billion bushels with an average yield of 173.4 bushels per acre on harvested area of 78.705 million acres.



The 2023 soybean crop was a little bit larger than expected at 4.165 billion bushels, still 105 million less than 2022, with an average yield of 50.6 bushels per acre on harvested area of 82.356 million acres. Last year, soybean production was 4.27 billion bushels with an average yield of 50.6 bushels per acre on harvested area of 82.356 million acres.



The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 8th.