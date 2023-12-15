News

Stabenow blocks whole milk bill in Senate

The chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee has blocked the Whole Mil For Healthy Kids bill. During floor debate Thursday, Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow said she supports healthy options for students and says dairy is an important part of a balanced meal, “But one thing that’s clear, and that is that school meal standards currently based on dietary science should continue to be based on dietary science, not based on which individual food products that we support.”

Senator and doctor Roger Marshall from Kansas authored the companion bill and called for unanimous consent to bring the bill up for a Senate vote. “As medical costs skyrocket and the obesity epidemic worsens, I rise today to set the record straight. Milk is part of the solution, it’s not part of the problem.”

Marshall says dietary guidelines say calcium, potassium, and vitamin D are three of the top four under consumed nutrients in America, and milk is rich in those nutrients.

Stabenow says USDA is in the process of updating school meal standards, and it’s important they rely on the latest dietary science to make decisions about what’s best for our children.