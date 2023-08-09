TOPICS

News

Southern rust prevalent in some areas of Kansas

By Filed Under: 2023 growing season, Agriculture, Corn, Crops, Human Interest, Kansas, News

An agronomist says southern rust is spreading quickly in some parts of Kansas.

Scott Dickey with Beck’s says it’s been confirmed in later-planted corn fields. “It could have an impact on sugar accumulation in the kernels, reducing some of the yields if it impacts it aggressively.”

But, he tells Brownfield he’s expecting minimal impact on the 2023 crop.

“In a lot of cases, our corn is moving into R5. We’re at dent in a lot of fields,” he said. “Once we reach that point, the impact is very minimal. Luckily, it didn’t arrive earlier in the season.”

According to Kansas State University, southern rust thrives in environments with 90-degree days, warm nights, and high humidity.

Dickey spoke to Brownfield at Beck’s Iowa Field Show on Tuesday.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Northern Wisconsin harvest slowly gaining momentum
Nov 10, 2023 |
Farmers prepare for higher rental rates in 2024
Nov 10, 2023 |
Lower corn prices might stick around awhile
Nov 10, 2023 |
Diversifying exports creates value for producers
Nov 10, 2023 |
Gov’t funding deadline close, farm bill extension might be too
Nov 09, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!