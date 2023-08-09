News

Southern rust prevalent in some areas of Kansas

An agronomist says southern rust is spreading quickly in some parts of Kansas.

Scott Dickey with Beck’s says it’s been confirmed in later-planted corn fields. “It could have an impact on sugar accumulation in the kernels, reducing some of the yields if it impacts it aggressively.”

But, he tells Brownfield he’s expecting minimal impact on the 2023 crop.

“In a lot of cases, our corn is moving into R5. We’re at dent in a lot of fields,” he said. “Once we reach that point, the impact is very minimal. Luckily, it didn’t arrive earlier in the season.”

According to Kansas State University, southern rust thrives in environments with 90-degree days, warm nights, and high humidity.

Dickey spoke to Brownfield at Beck’s Iowa Field Show on Tuesday.