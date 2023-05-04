News

Senate strikes Lesser Prairie Chicken from Endangered Species Act

The Senate has voted to strike the Lesser Prairie Chicken (LPC) from being listed on the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says the listing was unnecessary because producers have done their part in protecting the species. “Thanks to voluntary efforts already, the prairie chicken numbers have a general upward trend.”

The Congressional Review Act Resolution of Disapproval was introduced by Marshall and passed 50-48Thursday night.

During a call with reporters Friday, Marshall said the listing was overreaching and hurt rural economies. “Whenever you add rules and regulations, it drives up the cost of doing business. Whether you’re in the oil or gas business or a farmer or rancher that drives up the production of food, which impacts the cost of groceries at the grocery store.”

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says listing would do little to protect the bird and hurt voluntary conservation efforts by producers. NCBA is currently suing the Department of the interior and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the listing of the LPC.

Rep. Tracey Mann (KS) is leading the companion House resolution to disapprove the lesser prairie chicken listing, which passed the House Natural Resources Committee last week.

President Biden is expected to veto the measure.