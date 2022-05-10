News

Poultry events canceled in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is stopping poultry events until the threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza subsides.

All poultry and waterfowl exhibitions in the state are now canceled until there have been at least 30 days since a new detection of the virus. The order extends to fair petting zoos and exhibitions which are expected to ramp up in the next month.

Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions Executive Director Lisa Reiff says fairs are already planning for poultry to still be a part of events in ways to keep everyone safe as they did with the 2015 outbreak.

Michigan has confirmed 12 cases of HPAI across nine counties since February in non-commercial backyard flocks.