New legislation would prevent interference of interstate ag trade

A bill that’s been introduced into Congress would prevent states from regulating interstate trade and agricultural practices.

Kansas Corn CEO Josh Roe says while the bill was introduced in response to California’s Prop 12 law, it could have ripple effects beyond the pork industry. “If another state wanted to regulate corn or corn products based on genetics, seed technology or crop health technology that we’re using, it could have a very drastic impact.”

The Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act would preserve the rights of states and local units of government to regulate agriculture within their jurisdiction, free from outside regulation.

Roe tells Brownfield the ag industry supports consumer choice. “The consumer should be able to purchase different products as they well please, but this comes across as mandate from one state that has these ripple effects on down the lines.”

Bryan Humphries, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, says the bill is a constructive legislative solution to the challenges presented by Prop 12.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says the Supreme Court’s ruling creates a slippery slope that puts interstate economy at risk and adds unnecessary costs and regulatory burdens for producers.

The Agriculture Retailers Association says producers need the freedom to choose from tools available to help feed the population.

Kansas Livestock Association President Shawn Tiffany says Congress needs to ensure commerce between states involving ag product are uninterrupted.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., alongside Senators Chuck Grassley, John Cornyn, Tom Cotton, Deb Fischer, Kevin Cramer, Joni Ernst, Eric Schmitt, Ted Budd, and Bill Hagerty introduced the measure and Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson is leading the effort in the House.