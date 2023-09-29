TOPICS

News

Lower oat production in 2023

By Filed Under: Arkansas, Crops, Grains, Harvest, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, News, Ohio, South Dakota, USDA, Wisconsin

The USDA is predicting a smaller oat crop in 2023.

The crop is pegged at 57.045 million bushels, 1% lower than last year, with declines in harvested and planted area more than canceling out a better average yield estimate. 2023 planted area was 2.555 million acres with harvested area of 831,000 acres for an average yield of 68.6 bushels per acre. In 2022, planted area was 2.581 million acres with harvested area of 890,000 acres for an average yield of 64.8 bushels per acre.

Quarterly U.S. wheat stocks on September 1st were 75.245 million bushels, with the indicated June to August disappearance sharply lower than a year ago.

The 2023 U.S. oat harvest is officially over.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

USDA sees bigger wheat crop in 2023
Sep 29, 2023 |
Increased productivity outweighs cuts to breeding herd in latest USDA report
Sep 29, 2023 |
USDA lowers 2022 soybean, corn crop totals
Sep 29, 2023 |
Quarterly corn, soybean stocks down, wheat up
Sep 29, 2023 |
Hinson explains ‘no’ vote on ag spending bill
Sep 29, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!