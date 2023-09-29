News

Lower oat production in 2023

The USDA is predicting a smaller oat crop in 2023.



The crop is pegged at 57.045 million bushels, 1% lower than last year, with declines in harvested and planted area more than canceling out a better average yield estimate. 2023 planted area was 2.555 million acres with harvested area of 831,000 acres for an average yield of 68.6 bushels per acre. In 2022, planted area was 2.581 million acres with harvested area of 890,000 acres for an average yield of 64.8 bushels per acre.



Quarterly U.S. wheat stocks on September 1st were 75.245 million bushels, with the indicated June to August disappearance sharply lower than a year ago.



The 2023 U.S. oat harvest is officially over.