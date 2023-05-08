News

KS winter wheat conditions worsen

Winter wheat conditions in Kansas continue to decline.

USDA has the crop conditions rated 68% poor to very poor, four percentage points worse than the previous week. The winter wheat that’s jointed is at 78%, near the five-year average, but the 32% of the crop that’s headed advancing quicker than average.

Corn planting is 47% complete in Kansas with 20% of the crop emerged, in-line with the average for this time of the year. The state’s soybean planting is 29% complete, well-ahead of average with 6% of soybeans emerged.

Sorghum and cotton planting are both at 3% complete, with the pace near average for sorghum, but behind for cotton.

USDA says the pasture and rangeland conditions in Kansas are rated 64% poor to very poor.