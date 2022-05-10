TOPICS

Iowa farmer aggressively marketing grain

Iowa

A central Iowa farmer is taking an aggressive grain marketing approach.

Corey Hillebo of Polk City says he’s trying to capitalize on high commodity prices.

“I would say we are further ahead in marketing for like new crop than we’ve ever been at this point.”

He tells Brownfield he aggressively secured inputs for this growing season too.

“Things like fuel and that kind of stuff, (prices are) definitely up there (so) we get pretty aggressive buying early. This year we’re going to be okay (but) I’m really getting concerned about the ’23 crop.”

Hillebo expects fertilizer prices to keep going higher and says he would not be surprised to see a big jump in seed costs next year.

