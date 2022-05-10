TOPICS

News

Input challenges are a concern for 2023

By Filed Under: Crops, Human Interest, Iowa, News

Farmers are already thinking about inputs for next growing season.

Eastern Iowa farmer Lance Lillibridge says his family purchased fertilizer before major price hikes last year, but he’s greatly concerned about 2023. “It takes a lot of money to plant a crop,” Lillibridge said. “When you double and triple the price, it becomes very difficult for some people to get that financing.”

Lee Tesdell farms in central Iowa’s Polk County. “One neighbor told me his nitrogen was $450 a ton last year and he’s been quoted $1500 this spring,” Tesdell said.

Tesdell tells Brownfield farm income is a big concern despite higher grain prices. “I’d have to look at the spreadsheet, but I’m not sure those (grain) prices would compensate for the increased input prices,” he said.

1 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  • Farmers are already reducing fertilizer cost over 70% while getting greater yield with SNX30-XL nutrient supplement. It almost feels like cheating.

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

October cattle placements up on year
Nov 17, 2023 |
Ethanol industry looking for permanent fix for year-round E15
Nov 17, 2023 |
Precision agriculture resources could see more farm bill support
Nov 17, 2023 |
2023 Rut Report
Nov 17, 2023 |
“Resilient” farmland values
Nov 17, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!