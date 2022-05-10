News

Input challenges are a concern for 2023

Farmers are already thinking about inputs for next growing season.

Eastern Iowa farmer Lance Lillibridge says his family purchased fertilizer before major price hikes last year, but he’s greatly concerned about 2023. “It takes a lot of money to plant a crop,” Lillibridge said. “When you double and triple the price, it becomes very difficult for some people to get that financing.”

Lee Tesdell farms in central Iowa’s Polk County. “One neighbor told me his nitrogen was $450 a ton last year and he’s been quoted $1500 this spring,” Tesdell said.

Tesdell tells Brownfield farm income is a big concern despite higher grain prices. “I’d have to look at the spreadsheet, but I’m not sure those (grain) prices would compensate for the increased input prices,” he said.