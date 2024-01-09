TOPICS

Grassley urges action on EATS Act with Prop 12 fully in place

A U.S. Senator is urging Congress to act fast with Proposition 12 now fully in effect.

Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley says California’s “terrible” law will result in higher prices for pork producers and consumers, and could lead to interstate trade wars.

“Congress must act quickly to save families’ bacon by passing the Marshall, Grassley, Ernst EATS Act.”

He tells Brownfield the legislation, which Grassley introduced along with Kansas Senator Roger Marshall and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, needs to be a part of the next farm bill.

“Because I can’t see Leader Schumer bringing it up as a separate issue. And obviously with the economic impact of it, plus the stupidity of having California non-farmers tell us how to farm in Iowa, it’s a very necessary piece of legislation.”

Grassley says if the farm bill text isn’t finished by late spring, it’s unlikely the farm bill gets done in 2024.

