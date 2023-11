News

94% of Kansas corn, 88% of soybeans harvested

The USDA says the corn and soybean harvest is nearing the finish line in Kansas.

Ninety-four percent of corn has been harvested, ahead of the five-year average of 90%.

Soybeans harvested was 88% on Sunday, ahead of 78% on average.

Sunflowers harvested reached 79% completion, ahead of the five-year average of 70%.

USDA says pasture and range conditions are rated 11% good to excellent.