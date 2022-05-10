Weather

Brownfield Ag Weather Today

Sponsored by: The American Soybean Association and United Soybean Board

A low-pressure system centered east of the Carolinas could loop back toward the southern Atlantic Coast, possibly moving inland—accompanied by showers and breezy conditions—by Friday or Saturday. Meanwhile, at least two more Pacific disturbances will arrive in the Northwest over the next several days, maintaining cool conditions and periods of precipitation from Washington, Oregon, and northern California to the upper Great Lakes region. Five-day rainfall could total 1 to 2 inches or more from eastern Montana to near Lake Superior. Farther south, isolated thunderstorms will develop from the central and southern Plains into the Mississippi Valley. Elsewhere, another early-season heat wave will build across the Southwest, where mostly dry weather will persist.