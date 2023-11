Weather

A near-seasonal weather pattern ahead for the Heartland

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the upper Great Lakes region.

Meanwhile, near- or above-normal precipitation in the East and across the nation’s northern tier should contrast with drier-than-normal weather in most areas from California to the central and southern Plains.