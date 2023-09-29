TOPICS

Winter wheat planting progresses across Kansas

By Filed Under: Drought, Kansas, News, Wheat

Planting pace for winter wheat is slowly improving in the largest producing state in the US.

South-Central Kansas farmer Craig Meeker tells Brownfield some of the crop has emerged for producers who use it for grazing. “Those folks have gone when they’ve had moisture. There is some wheat that is planted and is up and it’s going to be some good grazing, but widespread there hasn’t been a tremendous amount of early planting yet.”

He says he’s concerned about soil recharge and plans to get underway next week/this week. “We have adequate soil moisture in some places, but in some places we are at a deficit for soil moisture.  Hopefully, we will get some timely rains here.”

The latest available data from the USDA shows about 20 percent of the winter wheat crop has been planted.

Brownfield interviewed Meeker at the 2023 Ag Outlook Forum in Kansas City, which was presented by the Agribusiness Council and Agri-Pulse.

