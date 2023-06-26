TOPICS

News

Winter wheat harvest pace picks up, well behind last year’s average

By Filed Under: crops, Crops, Kansas, News, Wheat

Winter wheat harvest in Kansas is picking up steam after a drier week of weather.

The USDA says 21 percent of the crop is in compared to 54 percent last year with 16 percent rated good-to-excellent.

Corn condition is rated 55 percent good-to excellent and soybeans are 56 percent good-to-excellent shape.

Pasture and range conditions are 31 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 58 percent adequate-to-surplus and subsoil moisture is 46 percent adequate-to-surplus.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Harvest is off to a slow start
Sep 27, 2023 |
Southwest Iowa farmer gearing up for harvest
Sep 27, 2023 |
Stop white mold from spreading in 2024
Sep 27, 2023 |
USA Rice meets with Cuban officials
Sep 27, 2023 |
Senate Ag Committee dives into foreign ag land ownership
Sep 27, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!