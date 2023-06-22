News

Winter wheat harvest has exceeded expectations in East Central Kansas

An East Central Kansas farmer says winter wheat harvest is in full swing and it’s exceeded her expectations.

Jacquelyne Leffler tells Brownfield she’s been surprised by the quality of the crop. “Test weight we’ve been seeing anywhere from 60 to 62.5 and on yield we’ve been seeing anywhere from 50 to mid-70s. One field we averaged over 70.”

She says it faced several challenges during the growing season, but rebounded before harvest. “We went through an early frost. We had some hail on it. We also had a lack of rainfall on it when we needed it the most. This was the first year that we didn’t fungicide our wheat. I don’t regret not fungicidin it. I think we made all the right calls for the conditions we were given.”

Leffler says she expects yields to slightly decline due to the condition of the fields, but pleasantly happy with the overall crop.