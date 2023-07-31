TOPICS

News

Winter wheat harvest finished in Kansas

By Filed Under: Ag Weather, Crops, Kansas, Nebraska, News, USDA, weather

Winter wheat harvest in Kansas has finally wrapped up.

The USDA says the vast majority of the crop is in, about a month behind schedule.

Corn condition is rated 50 percent good-to-excellent with 39 percent in the dough stage.

Soybeans are rated 49 percent good-to-excellent with 57 percent setting pods.

Pasture and range conditions are 32 percent adequate-to-surplus.  

Topsoil moisture is 39 percent good-to-excellent, and subsoil moisture is 51 percent is adequate-to-surplus.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Illinois poultry producers should remain on alert for HPAI
Nov 01, 2023 |
Wisconsin harvest resumes with dryer, colder conditions
Nov 01, 2023 |
Interest rate boosts showing up on farm balance sheets
Nov 01, 2023 |
Illinois farmer looking for stability around markets and inputs
Nov 01, 2023 |
Broiler sets, placements under last year’s levels
Nov 01, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!