Winter wheat harvest finished in Kansas

Winter wheat harvest in Kansas has finally wrapped up.

The USDA says the vast majority of the crop is in, about a month behind schedule.

Corn condition is rated 50 percent good-to-excellent with 39 percent in the dough stage.

Soybeans are rated 49 percent good-to-excellent with 57 percent setting pods.

Pasture and range conditions are 32 percent adequate-to-surplus.

Topsoil moisture is 39 percent good-to-excellent, and subsoil moisture is 51 percent is adequate-to-surplus.