Winter wheat acres in question as drought continues

Central Kansas farmer Brian Sieker says he may change up his winter wheat acres for the 2024 crop.

“Where we have a crop that uses moisture late, like soybeans, we may question planting those acres back to wheat.”

He says drought has depleted the soil profile and is concerned about winter moisture. “It will depend a lot on what happens in the fall from now to about October 15 if we get some rain on how many acres get planted.”

Siecker says his area plants soybeans to corn back to wheat and that rotation makes it a challenge to raise a crop with little moisture.