TOPICS

News

Winter wheat acres in question as drought continues

By Filed Under: Ag Weather, Drought, Kansas, News, weather, Wheat

Central Kansas farmer Brian Sieker says he may change up his winter wheat acres for the 2024 crop.

“Where we have a crop that uses moisture late, like soybeans, we may question planting those acres back to wheat.”

He says drought has depleted the soil profile and is concerned about winter moisture. “It will depend a lot on what happens in the fall from now to about October 15 if we get some rain on how many acres get planted.”

Siecker says his area plants soybeans to corn back to wheat and that rotation makes it a challenge to raise a crop with little moisture.

0 comments
Tags: , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Fertilizer, diesel spill into Iowa river following bridge collapse
Dec 02, 2023 |
Carton shortage impacts schools 
Dec 02, 2023 |
Livestock trade focuses on rebalancing in 2024
Dec 01, 2023 |
Mexico GM corn ban sends mixed signals to organic market
Dec 01, 2023 |
KS Ag Dept. investigating possible HPAI case
Dec 01, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!