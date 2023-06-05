TOPICS

Widespread moisture slows planting progress in Kansas

Rains across Kansas slowed corn and soybean planting.

USDA says 91 percent of the corn crop has been planted, three-quarters has emerged and 51 percent is rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Eighty-percent of soybeans are in, 62 percent are up and 57 percent is in good-to-excellent shape.

Winter wheat condition is rated 65 percent poor-to-very-poor.

Eighteen percent of pasture and rangelands are rated good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is rated 45 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 40 percent adequate to surplus.

