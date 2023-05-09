News

Wheat tour will take a closer look at drought-stricken crop

The executive vice president of the Wheat Quality Council said he’s expecting to see a tough wheat crop during next week’s Hard Winter Wheat Tour.

In the last week, USDA said winter wheat conditions in Kansas are rated 68% poor to very poor with 32% of winter wheat headed.

Dave Green said this is some of the worst rankings ever.

“Obviously the crop is in trouble, particularly in the west and southwest of Kansas into Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. There are areas of severe dryness.”

Green said the abandonment, crop damage and small yield potential is generating a lot of concern, but he said it’s likely a reality of a multi-year drought.

He said the goal of the tour is educational, helping participants learn more about wheat. Brownfield will report from the tour next week.