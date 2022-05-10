News

Western Iowa farmers pace planting

Farmers in the western third of Iowa are furthest along with planting.

In the northwest corner, Brian Tuttle of Marcus tells Brownfield many growers are wrapping up corn.

“I’m going to finish beans today and then go back to corn. But it looks like with the seven to ten day forecast a lot of things we’ll be wrapped up here.”

He says the ground has firmed back up after weekend rains.

“People started rolling yesterday, and then as I was out doing chores today there were a lot of seed tenders going by. And I can see about ten people (in the field) just from where I’m at right now.”

Statewide, planting progress remains about two weeks behind normal in Iowa with corn planting at 14 percent and soybeans at seven percent.