Walmart case-ready meat packing plant headed for Olathe, KS

One of the US’s largest grocery store chains has announced it will build its first case-ready beef facility in a Kansas City suburb.

Walmart will build a $257 million plant in Olathe that will take cuts of beef from a producer-owned meat packing plant in Nebraska. Walmart also has an ownership stake in Sustainable Beef LLC.

Kansas Ag Secretary Mike Beam tells Brownfield it will help meet consumer demands by offering specialty cuts. “I’ve got to believe that the product iss going to be exceptionally good and what I like too is that it’s got a producer involvement.”

He says it could impact local butchers and food processors, but benefit the greater Kansas City metro. One of the biggest challenges for growth is having the capacity for slaughter and processing, and anytime we can bring something additional online that gives us a chance to fill that vacuum with more production. Everybody’s going to benefit from that.”

Walmart says the construction will begin later this year and the facility should come online in 2025.



