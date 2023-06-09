News

USDA winter wheat estimate slightly higher

The USDA has increased its expectations for this year’s winter wheat crop.



As of June 1st, winter wheat production is projected 1.136 billion bushels, up 1% from the May guess and 3% from 2022, with an average yield of 44.9 bushels per acre, 0.2 bushels higher than a month ago, but 2.1 bushels lower than a year ago. Planted area is expected to be 25.286 million acres.



The total includes 2% month-to-month jump in the hard red winter estimate to 525.387 million bushels, which canceled out 1% declines for both soft red winter and white winter, now seen at 401.83 million and 209.248 million bushels, respectively, and might be a sign that late season rainfall in the central and southern Plains did help the crop at least somewhat.



In 2022, U.S. winter wheat production totaled 1.104 billion bushels with an average yield of 47 bushels per acre and harvested area of 23.459 million acres.



This year’s winter wheat harvest is just getting underway.



The USDA’s next winter wheat production estimate is out July 12th.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Arkansas: 8.16 million bushels, compared to 7.95 million in 2022; Average Yield: 51 bushels per acre, compared to 51 a month ago and 53 a year ago; Harvested Area: 160,000 acres, compared to 150,000 last year



Illinois: 61.62 million bushels, compared to 44.24 million in 2022; Average Yield: 78 bushels per acre, compared to 78 a month ago and 79 a year ago; Harvested Area: 790,000 acres, compared to 560,000 last year



Indiana: 29.26 million bushels, compared to 19.44 million in 2022; Average Yield: 77 bushels per acre, compared to 77 a month ago and 81 a year ago; Harvested Area: 380,000 acres, compared to 240,000 last year



Kansas: 191.4 million bushels, compared to 244.2 million in 2022; Average Yield: 29 bushels per acre, compared to 29 a month ago and 37 a year ago; Harvested Area: 6.6 million acres, unchanged from last year



Kentucky: 33.54 million bushels, compared to 30 million in 2022; Average Yield: 78 bushels per acre, compared to 79 a month ago and 80 a year ago; Harvested Area: 430,000 acres, compared to 375,000 last year



Michigan: 44.08 million bushels, compared to 34.445 million in 2022; Average Yield: 76 bushels per acre, compared to 81 a month ago and 83 a year ago; Harvested Area: 580,000 acres, compared to 415,000 last year



Missouri: 36 million bushels, compared to 24.6 million in 2022; Average Yield: 60 bushels per acre, compared to 60 a month ago and 60 a year ago; Harvested Area: 600,000 acres, compared to 410,000 last year



Nebraska: 32.98 million bushels, compared to 26.24 million in 2022; Average Yield: 34 bushels per acre, compared to 34 a month ago and 32 a year ago; Harvested Area: 970,000 acres, compared to 820,000 last year



Ohio: 41.04 million bushels, compared to 36.735 million in 2022; Average Yield: 76 bushels per acre, compared to 78 a month ago and 79 a year ago; Harvested Area: 540,000 acres, compared to 465,000 last year



South Dakota: 34.5 million bushels, compared to 37.96 million in 2022; Average Yield: 46 bushels per acre, compared to 46 a month ago and 52 a year ago; Harvested Area: 750,000 acres, compared to 730,000 last year



Tennessee: 28.4 million bushels, compared to 24.455 million in 2022; Average Yield: 71 bushels per acre, compared to 72 a month ago and 73 a year ago; Harvested Area: 400,000 acres, compared to 335,000 last year



Wisconsin: 17.04 million bushels, compared to 18.72 million in 2022; Average Yield: 71 bushels per acre, compared to 71 a month ago and 78 a year ago; Harvested Area: 240,000 acres, unchanged from last year