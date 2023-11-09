News

USDA sorghum estimate down, still up on year

Yield results have pulled the USDA’s 2023 sorghum production guess lower.



The USDA has the crop at 321.82 million bushels, 10% less than October following a six bushel cut in yield due to harvest reports, now at 51.4 bushels per acre on harvested area of 6.26 million acres, but that’s still 71% larger than 2022 thanks to better growing conditions and larger acreage numbers. In 2022, sorghum production was 187.785 million bushels with an average yield of 41.1 bushels per acre on harvested area of 4.57 million acres.



That cut in production lowered the U.S. sorghum ending stocks projection, canceling out declines for feed and export demand.



The USDA’s next set of supply, demand, and production numbers is scheduled for December 8th, but that will depend on whether or not the federal government is able to avoid a shutdown.