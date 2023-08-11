News

USDA reduces combined wheat outlook slightly

All wheat production is pegged at 1.734 billion bushels, a reduction of five million from July, with a fractionally lower yield guess, now at 45.8 bushels per acre, against slightly higher planted and harvested area numbers, at 49.8 million and 37.9 million acres, respectively. In 2022, all wheat production was 1.65 billion bushels with an average yield of 46.5 bushels per acre on harvested area of 35.5 million acres.



The USDA increased the outlook for winter wheat, while lowering expectations for spring wheat.



Winter wheat production is expected to be 1.227 billion bushels with an average yield of 48.1 bushels per acre, up 1.2 on the month, with harvested area of 25.495 million acres. That includes 585.321 million bushels of hard red winter, 440.105 million bushels of soft red winter, and 201.809 million bushels of white winter. A year ago, winter wheat production totaled 1.104 billion bushels with an average yield of 47 bushels per acre on harvested area of 23.459 million acres. By type, 2022 HRW production was 530.91 million bushels, SRW production was 336.525 million bushel, and WW production combined for 236.272 million bushels.



2023 spring wheat production is now estimated at 449.575 million bushels with an average yield of 41.8 bushels per acre, a drop of 3.4, on harvested area of 10.76 million acres. That includes 412.697 million bushels of hard red spring, 6.9 million bushels of hard white spring, 29.978 million bushels of soft white spring, and 57.377 million bushels of durum. A year ago, spring wheat production was 482.19 million bushels with harvested area of 46.2 bushels per acre on harvested area of 10.44 million acres. Out of that 2022 total, 446.015 million bushels were HRS, 6.707 million were HWS, 29.468 million bushels of SWW, and 63.981 million bushels of durum.



The U.S. winter and spring wheat harvests are ongoing.



The USDA’s next set of supply, demand, and production estimates is out September 12th.



Comparisons for Brownfield sates:



Arkansas: Winter Wheat: 9.075 million bushels, compared to 7.95 million in 2022; Average Yield: 55 bushels per acre, compared to 55 a month ago and 53 a year ago; Harvested Area: 165,000 acres, compared to 150,000 last year



Illinois: Winter Wheat: 65.52 million bushels, compared to 44.24 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 84 bushels per acre, compared to 84 a month ago and 79 a year ago; Harvested Area: 780,000 acres, compared to 560,000 last year



Indiana: Winter Wheat: 32.4 million bushels, compared to 19.44 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 90 bushels per acre, compared to 76 a month ago and 81 a year ago; Harvested Area: 360,000 acres, compared to 240,000 last year



Kansas: Winter Wheat: 208 million bushels, compared to 244.2 million in 2022; Average Yield: 32 bushels per acre, compared to 32 a month ago and 37 a year ago; Harvested Area: 6.5 million acres, compared to 6.6 million last year



Kentucky: Winter Wheat: 40.48 million bushels, compared to 30 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 88 bushels per acre, compared to 87 a month ago and 80 a year ago; Harvested Area: 460,000 acres, compared to 375,000 last year



Michigan: Winter Wheat: 46.48 million bushels, compared to 34.445 million in 2022; Average Yield: 83 bushels per acre, compared to 71 a month ago and 83 a year ago; Harvested Area: 560,000 acres, compared to 415,000 last year



Minnesota: Spring Wheat: 61 million bushels, compared to 73.81 million in 2022; Average Yield: 50 bushels per acre, compared to 54 a month ago and 61 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.22 million acres, compared to 1.21 million last year



Missouri: Winter Wheat: 41.6 million bushels, compared to 24.6 million in 2022; Average Yield: 65 bushels per acre, compared to 64 a month ago and 60 a year ago; Harvested Area: 640,000 acres, compared to 410,000 last year



Nebraska: Winter Wheat: 37.8 million bushels, compared to 26.24 million in 2022; Average Yield: 45 bushels per acre, compared to 39 a month ago and 32 a year ago; Harvested Area: 840,000 acres, compared to 820,000 last year



Ohio: Winter Wheat: 50.05 million bushels, compared to 36.735 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 91 bushels per acre, compared to 76 a month ago and 79 a year ago; Harvested Area: 550,000 acres, compared to 465,000 last year



South Dakota: Winter Wheat: 25.92 million bushels, compared to 37.96 million in 2022; Average Yield: 36 bushels per acre, compared to 42 a month ago and 52 a year ago; Harvested Area: 720,000 acres, compared to 730,000 last year



Spring Wheat: 21 million bushels, compared to 33.6 million in 2022; Average Yield: 30 bushels per acre, compared to 34 a month ago and 48 a year ago; Harvested Area: 700,000 acres, unchanged from last year



Tennessee: Winter Wheat: 29.25 million bushels, compared to 24.455 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 75 bushels per acre, compared to 75 a month ago and 73 a year ago; Harvested Area: 390,000 acres, compared to 335,000 last year



Wisconsin: Winter Wheat: 17.15 million bushels, compared to 18.72 million in 2022; Average Yield: 70 bushels per acre, compared to 66 a month ago and 78 a year ago; Harvested Area: 245,000 acres, compared to 240,000 last year