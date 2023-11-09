News

USDA raises U.S. corn, soybean crop estimates

The USDA has increased its expectations for U.S. corn and soybean production.



As of November 1st, corn is projected at a record 15.234 billion bushels, 1% above October and 11% more than 2022, with the USDA also raising the average yield guess 1.9 bushels per acre to 174.9 while leaving harvested area unchanged at 87.096 million acres. In 2022, corn production totaled 13.715 billion bushels with an average yield of 173.4 bushels per acre on harvested area of 79.115 million acres.



Soybeans are seen at 4.129 billion bushels, up 1% on the month, but down 3% on the year following a decrease in planted area, with a slight increase in this year’s average yield estimate, now at 49.9 bushels per acre, and steady harvested area of 82.791 million acres. Last year, soybean production was 4.27 billion bushels with an average yield of 49.6 bushels per acre on harvested area of 86.169 million acres.



The numbers will change with harvest in the late stages in most of the U.S.



The USDA’s next set of supply, demand, and production numbers is scheduled for December 8th, but that will depend on whether or not the federal government is able to avoid a shutdown.