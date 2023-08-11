News

USDA lowers corn, soybean yield estimates

The USDA has trimmed its expectations for this year’s corn and soybean crops.



The numbers are as of August 1st, do reflect some drought damage for corn and beans, but do not fully take into account the recent shift in U.S. weather, and will change over the next few months.



In the first field survey based guess of the season, corn production is projected at 15.111 billion bushels, down 209 million from July on a more than two bushel cut in the yield estimate, now seen at 175.1 bushels per acre, with harvested area of 86.322 million acres. In 2022, corn production totaled 13.73 billion bushels with an average yield of 173.3 bushels per acre on harvested area of 79.207 million acres.



Soybeans are seen at 4.205 billion bushels, 95 million less than last month, also on a reduction for average yield, now estimated at 50.9 bushels per acre, with harvested area of 82.696 million acres. Last year, soybean production was 4.276 billion bushels with an average yield of 49.5 bushels per acre on harvested area of 86.336 million acres.



The USDA’s next set of supply, demand, and production estimates is out September 12th.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Arkansas: Corn: 156.6 million bushels, compared to 120.235 million in 2022; Average Yield: 180 bushels per acre, compared to 173 a year ago; Harvested Area: 870,000 acres, compared to 695,000 last year



Soybeans: 152.11 million bushels, compared to 163.8 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 53 bushels per acre, compared to 52 a year ago; Harvested Area: 2.87 million acres, compared to 3.15 million last year



Illinois: Corn: 2.271 billion bushels, compared to 2.268 billion in 2022; Average Yield: 201 bushels per acre, compared to 214 a year ago; Harvested Area: 11.3 million acres, compared to 10.6 million last year



Soybeans: 616.9 million bushels, compared to 677.25 million in 2022; Average Yield: 62 bushels per acre, compared to 63 a year ago; Harvested Area: 9.95 million acres, compared to 10.75 million last year



Indiana: Corn: 1.049 billion bushels, compared to 974.7 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 195 bushels per acre, compared to 190 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.38 million acres, compared to 5.13 million last year



Soybeans: 328.8 million bushels, compared to 335.225 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 60 bushels per acre, compared to 57.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.48 million acres, compared to 5.83 million last year



Iowa: Corn: 2.619 billion bushels, compared to 2.48 billion in 2022; Average Yield: 203 bushels per acre, compared to 200 a year ago; Harvested Area: 12.9 million acres, compared to 12.4 million last year



Soybeans: 557.96 million bushels, compared to 586.755 million in 2022; Average Yield: 58 bushels per acre, compared to 58.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 9.62 million acres, compared to 10.03 million last year



Kansas: Corn: 632.4 million bushels, compared to 510.6 million in 2022; Average Yield: 124 bushels per acre, compared to 115 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.1 million acres, compared to 4.44 million last year



Soybeans: 147 million bushels, compared to 132.275 million in 2022; Average Yield: 35 bushels per acre, compared to 27.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 4.2 million acres, compared to 4.81 million last year



Kentucky: Corn: 269.7 million bushels, compared to 210.6 million in 2022; Average Yield: 186 bushels per acre, compared to 156 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.45 million acres, compared to 1.35 million last year



Soybeans: 103.95 million bushels, compared to 98.94 million in 2022; Average Yield: 55 bushels per acre, compared to 51 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.89 million acres, compared to 1.94 million last year



Michigan: Corn: 348.5 million bushels, compared to 336 million in 2022; Average Yield: 170 bushels per acre, compared to 168 a year ago; Harvested Area: 2.05 million acres, compared to 2 million last year



Soybeans: 93.84 million bushels, compared to 105.28 million in 2022; Average Yield: 46 bushels per acre, compared to 47 a year ago; Harvested Area: 2.04 million acres, compared to 2.24 million last year



Minnesota: Corn: 1.464 billion bushels, compared to 1.461 billion in 2022; Average Yield: 183 bushels per acre, compared to 195 a year ago; Harvested Area: 8 million acres, compared to 7.49 million last year



Soybeans: 364.07 million bushels, compared to 369.5 million in 2022; Average Yield: 49 bushels per acre, compared to 50 a year ago; Harvested Area: 7.43 million acres, compared to 7.39 million last year



Missouri: Corn: 497.64 million bushels, compared to 502.32 million in 2022; Average Yield: 143 bushels per acre, compared to 161 a year ago; Harvested Area: 3.48 million acres, compared to 3.12 million last year



Soybeans: 249.75 million bushels, compared to 275.73 million in 2022; Average Yield: 45 bushels per acre, compared to 45.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.55 million acres, compared to 6.06 million last year



Nebraska: Corn: 1.685 billion bushels, compared to 1.455 billion in 2022; Average Yield: 184 bushels per acre, compared to 165 a year ago; Harvested Area: 9.16 million acres, compared to 8.82 million last year



Soybeans: 316.1 million bushels, compared to 278.32 million in 2022; Average Yield: 58 bushels per acre, compared to 49 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.45 million acres, compared to 5.68 million last year



Ohio: Corn: 624.57 million bushels, compared to 594.66 million in 2022; Average Yield: 191 bushels per acre, compared to 187 a year ago; Harvested Area: 3.27 million acres, compared to 3.18 million last year



Soybeans: 278.16 million bushels, compared to 281.94 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 57 bushels per acre, compared to 55.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 4.88 million acres, compared to 5.08 million last year



South Dakota: Corn: 797.5 million bushels, compared to 661.32 million in 2022; Average Yield: 145 bushels per acre, compared to 132 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.5 million acres, compared to 5.01 million last year



Soybeans: 220.5 million bushels, compared to 192.66 million in 2022; Average Yield: 42 bushels per acre, compared to 38 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.25 million acres, compared to 5.07 million last year



Tennessee: Corn: 162.54 million bushels, compared to 103.35 million in 2022; Average Yield: 172 bushels per acre, compared to 130 a year ago; Harvested Area: 945 million acres, compared to 795,000 last year



Soybeans: 76.93 million bushels, compared to 77.76 million in 2022; Average Yield: 49 bushels per acre, compared to 48 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.57 million acres, compared to 1.62 million last year



Wisconsin: Corn: 514.6 million bushels, compared to 545.4 million in 2022; Average Yield: 166 bushels per acre, compared to 180 a year ago; Harvested Area: 3.1 million acres, compared to 3.03 million last year



Soybeans: 103.5 million bushels, compared to 116.1 million in 2022; Average Yield: 50 bushels per acre, compared to 54 a year ago; Harvested Area: 2.07 million bushels, compared to 2.15 million last year