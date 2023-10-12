News

USDA lowers 2023 corn, soybean crop guesses 1%

The USDA has trimmed its 2023 corn and soybean production outlooks slightly.



As of October 1st, corn production is seen at 15.064 billion bushels, 1% lower than September, with the USDA also reducing its yield outlook to 173.8 bushels per acre and new crop ending stocks guess to 2.111 billion bushels. Harvested area was unchanged at 87.096 million acres. In 2022, production totaled 13.715 billion bushels with an average yield of 173.4 bushels per acre on harvested area of 19.115 million acres.



Soybean production is pegged at 4.104 billion bushels, down 1% on the month, following a reduction in yield to 49.6 bushels per acre, but with the USDA lowering the export projection, leaving the ending stocks estimate unchanged at 220 million bushels. Last year, U.S. soybean production was 4.27 billion bushels with an average yield of 49.6 bushels per acre on harvested area of 86.169 million acres.



U.S. wheat ending stocks were up from last month at 670 million bushels on a higher production figure, which canceled out expected improvements in feed and residual use.



The USDA’s next set of supply, demand, and production estimates is out November 9th.