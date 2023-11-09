News

USDA cotton crop guess up on the month, rice down

The USDA has made an upward revision to the 2023 cotton crop guess, while cutting the outlook for rice.



As of November 1st, this year’s upland cotton crop is pegged at 12.736 million bales, 275,000 more than October thanks to a higher average yield of 776 pounds per acre on harvested area of 7.88 million acres, but 1.262 million less than 2022, largely due to a year-to-year drop in yield caused by drought in Texas. In 2022, upland cotton totaled 13.998 million bales with an average yield of 942 pounds per acre on harvested area of 7.132 million acres.



Cotton ginnings are running behind the year ago pace due to that smaller crop.



Rice production is estimated at 219.663 million hundredweight, a decrease of 845,000 on the month with the yield now seen at 7,707 pounds per acre, but an increase of 59.295 million on the year thanks to a better than a year ago yield and larger acreage totals, including harvested area of 2.85 million acres. Last year, rice totaled 160.368 million hundredweight with an average yield of 7,383 pounds per acre on harvested area of 2.172 million acres.



U.S. cotton ending stocks were above a month ago on that higher production projection and lower domestic use, while rice stocks were down following that downgrade in production.



The USDA’s next set of supply, demand, and production numbers is scheduled for December 8th, but that will depend on whether or not the federal government is able to avoid a shutdown.