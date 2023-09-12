News

USDA corn crop guess up, soybeans down

The USDA has raised its outlook for the 2023 U.S. corn crop, while cutting the projection for soybeans.



As of September 1st, U.S. corn production is seen at 15.134 billion bushels, less than 1% above August, with a reduction in the yield guess, now at 173.8 bushels per acre, due to weather canceling out higher acreage totals following planted area revisions, with planted are at 94.868 million acres and harvested area at 87.096 million acres. In 2022, corn totaled 13.73 billion bushels with an average yield of 173.3 bushels per acre on planted area of 88.579 million acres and harvested area of 79.207 million acres.



That increase pushed new crop U.S. corn ending stocks higher, offsetting a modest cut in beginning stocks, or old crop ending stocks.



This year’s soybean crop is pegged at 4.146 billion bushels, 1% below last month with a lower yield estimate, now at 50.1 bushels per acre, outweighing slightly higher acreage totals, at 83.6 million acres for planted and 82.791 million acres for harvested. Last year, the soybean crop totaled 4.276 billion bushels with an average yield of 49.5 bushels per acre on planted area of 87.45 million acres and harvested area of 86.336 million acres.



New crop U.S. ending stocks were down on the month, even with the USDA lowering its export projection due to heavy competition from South America.



U.S. wheat ending stocks were unchanged.



The corn and soybean production numbers remain highly subject to change with harvest yet to start in some key growing areas.



The 2023/24 marketing year started June 1st for wheat and September 1st for beans and corn.



The USDA’s next set of production estimates is out October 12th.



