News

U.S. winter wheat acreage down 6%

Farmers planted fewer acres of winter wheat in 2023 than 2022.



The USDA says planted area of 34.425 million acres was 6% below the previous year’s total of 36.699 million, with acreages for all types falling, including a 5% cut for hard red winter to 24 million acres, a 13% drop for soft red winter to 6.86 million acres, and a 5% decline in white winter to 3.54 million acres.



The planted area totals include significant year-to-year decreases in the top production states of Kansas and Texas and record low planted area for Michigan.



The USDA issues state crop weather stories monthly until the resumption of the weekly national and state reports in April.