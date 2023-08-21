News

Top end yield losses for Western Kansas farmer

Western Kansas farmer Clay Schemm says he’s cautiously optimistic for his corn and sorghum crops despite the potential for some yield loss.

“We’ve gotten the rain. Unfortunately, we’ve had severe weather coming through and we’ve had some pretty good damage on a lot of crops.”

He tells Brownfield the central area of the state has been hardest hit by ongoing drought. “We had early season rain, and they just haven’t gotten a shot of rain here lately to really help continue to push them through.”

But, he says, “I’d rather go out there and harvest 75 to 80 bushel corn when it could have been 100 after a hail, then what happened last year where I was harvesting 35-bushel corn or pulling the combine in and pulling the combine out because there’s just nothing out there.”

Schemm says his winter wheat crop was well below harvest, but hopes there’s been some soil recharge.