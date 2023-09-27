TOPICS

Timely rains deliver ‘surprising yields’ for corn, sorghum harvest in Kansas

Early sorghum and corn harvest has wrapped up for a South Central Kansas farmer Craig Meeker.

“I was very pleasantly surprised with yields. Mother Nature provide us with timely rains, which gave us a bountiful harvest.”

He tells Brownfield yields averaged about 100 to 125 bushels per acre, “We lost the top end because of extreme heat.”

But, Meeker says, his corn crop made a significant comeback this summer. “When we started planting corn this spring, there was no moisture. We did not have any moisture to plant into and we actually stopped planting corn because the ground was so hard. We were not able to get the planter in the ground.”

He says his double crop sorghum and soybeans are in good condition but long-season soybeans have already been bailed for hay in the area.

Brownfield interviewed Meeker at the 2023 Ag Outlook Forum presented by the Kansas City Agribusiness Council and AgriPulse.

