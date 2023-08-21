TOPICS

Soybean pod fill continues in Kansas

By Filed Under: 2023 growing season, Kansas, News

Soybean condition ratings are 40% good to excellent in Kansas with 76% of the crop setting pods, ahead of average.

USDA says 7% of corn is maturing, in-line with the average pace and corn conditions are rated 41% good to excellent.

Eight five percent of the Kansas cotton crop is setting bolls with 10% of the bolls opening. The crop is rated 55% good to excellent.

The sorghum crop is starting to mature in Kansas with the crop rated 47% good to excellent.

Winter wheat harvest is complete in Kansas. Pasture and rangeland conditions are rated 29% good to excellent.

