News
Soybean pod fill continues in Kansas
Soybean condition ratings are 40% good to excellent in Kansas with 76% of the crop setting pods, ahead of average.
USDA says 7% of corn is maturing, in-line with the average pace and corn conditions are rated 41% good to excellent.
Eight five percent of the Kansas cotton crop is setting bolls with 10% of the bolls opening. The crop is rated 55% good to excellent.
The sorghum crop is starting to mature in Kansas with the crop rated 47% good to excellent.
Winter wheat harvest is complete in Kansas. Pasture and rangeland conditions are rated 29% good to excellent.
Add Comment