Sorghum acres higher

By Filed Under: Crops, Grains, Kansas, News, South Dakota, USDA

The USDA says sorghum planted area was up in 2023.

The total of 6.805 million acres was 480,000 above last year in response to a smaller crop and greater drought resistance than some other crops.

The USDA’s next round of production numbers is out July 12th.

Comparisons for Brownfield states:

Kansas: Planted: 3.3 million acres, unchanged from 2022; Harvested: 3.05 million acres, compared to 2.7 million a year ago

Nebraska: Planted: 340,000 acres, compared to 320,000 in 2022; Harvested: 220,000 acres, compared to 125,000 a year ago

South Dakota: Planted: 265,000 acres, compared to 280,000 in 2022; Harvested: 200,000 acres, compared to 175,000 last year

