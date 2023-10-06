News

Some winter wheat varieties are in short supply

A Western Kansas farmer says there is a lack of availability for some winter wheat varieties due to a record number of abandoned acres last year.

Clay Schemm tells Brownfield, “I think we just covered the primary planting acres for wheat with the seed we had available, but as far as getting some of these extra acres put in, we’re going to start getting tight on seed.”

He says it’s usually a regional issue, but it’s been a problem for several wheat farmers in his state. “They’re trying to scramble to find seed because everyone is sold out. You’re tying to look other places to find it.”

He says they planted two varieties this year, which is uncommon. Schemm says most of the crop was put in last month when timely rains provided some soil recharge.