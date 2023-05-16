News

Results from Day 1 of the Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour

Photo: Farmer Clay Schemm with Brownfield’s Kellan Heavican on the Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour

From drought stress to freeze damage and disease pressure, low expectations have been confirmed after the first day of the 2023 Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour.

Farmer Clay Schemm tells Brownfield fields are averaging about 30 bushels per acre. “It’s rough to see but, it’s looking like it’s going to be a little bit worse than last year.” He says, “For a lot of guys, it’s been a struggle to get a good stand out there, and the guys who did get a stand struggle to get a lot of tillers put out, especially with a lack of fall moisture.”

Farmer Chris Tanner says it’s been a significant struggle to get the crop to grow on his farm in the Western area of the state. “(Because of) crops last year that weren’t harvested due to drought. we actually put in a few more acres. It went into a rapid, cold winter without much protection on it. It’s truly amazing that it looks the way it does today.”

He says that’s due to a 4-inch rain last week. “It was on May 9th. I took a picture. It wasn’t even as tall as a soda pop can and now it’s almost 16 inches tall.”

Estimates from Tanner’s field were 25 bushels per acre.

The 2023 Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour wraps up on Thursday in Manhattan, Kansas, and will compile results from across the state.