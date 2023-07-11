Rains might produce “insane” crop across the Great Plains

TOPICS

Some farmers across the Great Plains say recent timely rains have improved drought conditions and dramatically turned around their crops.

“Those crops are some of the best I’ve seen in years.”

Western Kansas grower Clay Schemm tells Brownfield he expects above average yields for his sorghum and corn crops. “We’re fully canopy, beautiful leaves and black, wet dirt underneath of it.  If we could get another shot of rain or two through July and August, I think we could be having an absolutely insane crop.”

He says the region went almost three years without significant rainfall and has picked up nearly 8 inches over 8 weeks.  “We’ve got chances of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.  Next week we have chances of rain on three different days.”

Northeast Nebraska farmer Anne Meis says she’s received more than two inches rain since the beginning of July. “It was looking pretty tough in June, and we were pretty worried.  But, since these last two significant rains over the last week to 10 days, things are looking really good.”

Both farmers say weed and disease pressure is low but are concerned about the potential of severe storms.

