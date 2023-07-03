News

Rains delays some KS winter wheat harvest

A farmer in south-central Kansas says winter wheat harvest is nearing the finish line.

Tim Turek says the wheat could be harvested this week if there are windows of warm, dry weather. He says half inch rains over the last few weeks are making harvest last longer.



“It’s kind of a struggle harvesting some of it,” he says. “We’ve started spraying some, wind-rowing some and chopping through green stuff. We’ve been getting along well the last few days and the waiting period is over so we can harvest some of the sprayed wheat.”

The wheat straw is deteriorating and starting to lodge, but he says the crop has not lost any quality because of the moisture.



“Yesterday, we were still getting 60 pound or greater test weight and the protein levels are at 12% or better.”

Turek says he is expecting the winter wheat to average 30 bushels/acre. He also sells seed wheat and tells Brownfield certified seed supplies will be short heading into fall so farmers should secure their needs quickly.

Photo credit: Tim Turek