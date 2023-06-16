News

Rainfall in areas of Kansas has led to complete drought removal

Widespread rainfall across areas of the Great Plains has improved drought and the Kansas Ag Secretary says that might improve the winter wheat crop.

Mike Beam tells Brownfield most of the damage is already done, but “There are a few wheat producers who may get a little bit of a rally in their wheat from rains in May. There maybe new tillers. It may be some unevenness when it ripens. It has helped on the wheat side, but it definitely has helped for seeding our fall crops.”

While yields may not reflect it, Beam says there’s been significant relief in areas that have suffered for three years. “Far western part of the state looks as good on June 15 as good as it has in many years. With a few, hot windy days, that my change quickly.”

The latest US Drought Monitor shows complete drought removal or abnormally dry conditions in counties along the Wyoming border. One month ago, that area was in exceptional or extreme drought.