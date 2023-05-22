News

Rain won’t help wheat, but improves planting pace in Kansas

Parts of Kansas received much-needed rainfall last week to help ease drought conditions.

However, the USDA says winter wheat conditions continue to decline. The crop is rated at 37 percent very poor and 32 poor.

Seventy-one percent of corn has been planted and 54 percent is emerged.

More than 50 percent of soybeans have been planted with 31 percent emerged.

Pasture and range conditions are 15 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is rated 48 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is rated 30 percent adequate-to-surplus.